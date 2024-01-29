Documentary on ‘We Are the World’ goes deep inside recording session of starry 1985 charity single
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-nine years ago, the biggest pop stars in the world crammed into a recording studio in Los Angeles to record the song “We Are the World.” Fans get a chance to almost step into that recording session with the Netflix documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop,” a behind-the-scenes look at the complex birth of a megahit. The documentary starts streaming Monday. “The Greatest Night in Pop” isn’t shy about exploring some of the more unflattering things that went on, like Al Jarreau having a bit too much wine and how Bob Dylan was out of his element. The “We Are the World” recording session for African famine relief took place in January 1985.