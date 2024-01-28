2 officers on Florida’s Space Coast wounded from gunfire but will survive

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers along Florida’s Space Coast were wounded by gunfire and had non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a domestic call. The wounded officers from the Palm Bay Police Department were being treated at a nearby hospital after Sunday’s shooting and were going to survive. Police Chief Mariano Augello said at a news conference that the officers went to a home in a residential neighborhood on Sunday when they were shot at and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed. Palm Bay is located about 75 miles southeast of Orlando.

