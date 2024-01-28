2 are in custody in Mississippi after baby girl is found abandoned behind dumpsters

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been taken into custody as part of an investigation into the abandonment of a newborn girl who was found last week behind dumpsters in Mississippi. Authorities say the two people were arrested Friday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office didn’t provide further details. The baby was found bundled in several blankets in a car seat Wednesday behind dumpsters at the Grove of Cayce mobile home park near the Tennessee border. The baby was taken to a hospital and was in good condition. The mobile home park is about 35 miles southeast of Memphis.

