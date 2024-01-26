Shiffrin being checked for left leg injury after crash in Cortina downhill on 2026 Olympics course

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup downhill on the course for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics and was being checked for a possible left leg injury. The American skier with a record 95 World Cup wins was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow. Shiffrin’s team says she was “taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury.” Shiffrin’s “initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact.” Federica Brignone, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin also crashed or were injured.

