Prominent celebrity lawyer pleads guilty to leaking documents to reporters in Fugees rapper’s case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent defense attorney has pleaded guilty to leaking grand jury information to reporters about a political conspiracy case against a rapper from the Fugees. David Kenner, known for his representation of celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Tory Lanez, was sentenced Friday to a year of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor contempt of court charge. He also agreed to pay a $5,000 fine. Federal prosecutors say Kenner was representing Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, a founding member of the Fugees, when he gave grand jury information and photos to two reporters for Bloomberg News for stories that ran in March 2023.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

