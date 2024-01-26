Prominent celebrity lawyer pleads guilty to leaking documents to reporters in Fugees rapper’s case
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent defense attorney has pleaded guilty to leaking grand jury information to reporters about a political conspiracy case against a rapper from the Fugees. David Kenner, known for his representation of celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Tory Lanez, was sentenced Friday to a year of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor contempt of court charge. He also agreed to pay a $5,000 fine. Federal prosecutors say Kenner was representing Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, a founding member of the Fugees, when he gave grand jury information and photos to two reporters for Bloomberg News for stories that ran in March 2023.