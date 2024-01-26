Pro-Biden super PAC launches ad featuring Rep. Clyburn ahead of South Carolina’s lead-off primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A super political action committee supporting President Joe Biden’s reelection is aiming to boost the Democrat’s primary campaign in lead-off South Carolina with a television ad featuring Rep. Jim Clyburn. The South Carolina congressman is one of Biden’s most dedicated backers, and his endorsement boosted Biden’s 2020 run. Unite the Country says the ad is part of a 2024 strategy that mirrors its efforts in 2020, when the group hinged its early pro-Biden efforts to Clyburn’s pivotal endorsement ahead of South Carolina’s primary. After South Carolina votes — next week — the group says it will air the ad nationally.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.