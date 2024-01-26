People take to the beach as winter heat wave hits much of Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s weather agency says recent abnormally high temperatures for this time of year are set to continue in many parts of Spain over the weekend. An almost summer-like feeling in many coastal areas has led people to take to the beaches to sunbathe and some have taken a winter swim. Spain’s AEMET weather agency said the high temperatures affecting southern Europe are due to an anticyclone carrying a hot air mass from further south. It said that the lack of cloud cover has also led to increased temperatures. Spain and other parts of Europe were hit by bitterly cold weather and rainstorms just last week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.