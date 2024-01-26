Justice Department finds Cuomo sexually harassed employees and settles with New York state
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement with the state of New York to resolve a sexual harassment investigation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The agreement reached Friday confirms allegations from the misconduct probe that led to the Democrat’s resignation. It details changes made after Cuomo left office. It also includes more steps the state will take. Cuomo left office in 2021 after a report by Attorney General Letitia James concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women. The Justice Department said Cuomo subjected at least 13 state employees to a sexually hostile work environment. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing