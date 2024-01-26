Judge green-lights narrowing of main road through Atlantic City despite opposition from casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A judge has given a green light to a controversial plan to reduce the width of Atlantic City’s main street from four lanes to two. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee rejected arguments Friday from five casinos and a hospital that the half-finished project to narrow Atlantic Avenue in the name of pedestrian safety could tie the city in gridlocked knots, chase away gamblers and tourists, and endanger lives if emergency vehicles can’t quickly get through. He said if opponents of the plan ultimately prevail in court, the road can simply be restriped and put back the way it used to be.

