Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Save the Children CEO Janti Soeripto.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

