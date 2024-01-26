Biden delays consideration of new natural gas export terminals. Democrat cites risk to the climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is delaying consideration of new natural gas export terminals in the United States, even as gas shipments to Europe and Asia have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden’s election year decision aligns with environmentalists who fear the huge increase in exports in the form of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, is locking in potentially catastrophic planet-warming emissions when the Democratic president has pledged to cut climate pollution in half by 2030. Industry groups condemn the move as a “win for Russia,″ while environmentalists cheer it as a way to counter Biden’s approval of the huge Willow oil project in Alaska last year.

