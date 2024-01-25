Middle school students return to class for the 1st time since Iowa school shooting

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Middle school students in Perry, Iowa, have returned to classes for the first time since a 17-year-old opened fire in a shared cafeteria, killing two people and injuring six others. Students began streaming into Perry Middle School on a chilly, foggy Thursday morning. The school district canceled classes after the Jan. 4 shooting. The attack killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and critically injured high school Principal Dan Marburger, who died Jan. 14. The shooter, Dylan Butler, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Students at an elementary school about a mile away returned to their campus earlier this week. High school students will resume classes Wednesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.