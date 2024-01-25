Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Nathan Weeden of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property. Prosecutors say swastikas and symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group, were sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula. Two co-conspirators of Weeden were previously convicted in the case. The construction of Temple Jacob was completed in 1912.

