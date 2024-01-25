Georgia lawmakers consider bills to remove computer codes from ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state House and Senate are pursuing separate bills to remove computerized codes from most of the state’s ballots. It’s part of a continuing Republican pushback against Georgia’s Dominion voting machines. The Senate Ethics Committee voted Thursday to advance a bill aimed at requiring new optical scanners that would read the printed text on ballots. The bill goes to the full Senate for more debate. Many Republican officials say voters distrust the QR codes because they can’t be sure the code matches the choices printed on ballots. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there isn’t enough time in the busy 2024 election cycle to update voting machine software or shift away from QR codes.

