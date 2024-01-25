CSU Fullerton defeats Cal Poly 54-51

By The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Brewton’s 13 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Cal Poly 54-51 on Thursday.

Brewton also contributed eight rebounds for the Titans (10-10, 3-5 Big West Conference). Beril Kabamba added 10 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Tory San Antonio was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line to finish with seven points.

The Mustangs (4-16, 0-8) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 14 points and seven assists. Tuukka Jaakkola added 11 points and eight rebounds for Cal Poly. Aaron Price Jr. also had 10 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Mustangs’ eighth straight.

CSU Fullerton’s next game is Saturday against CSU Bakersfield at home, and Cal Poly visits Hawaii on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.