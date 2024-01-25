Russian courts jail a Putin critic and a woman convicted of a blast that killed a pro-war blogger

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The former leader of separatist rebels in Ukraine and a woman convicted of a bomb attack which killed a pro-war blogger were jailed by Russian courts Thursday. The Moscow City Court has convicted a former Ukraine rebel leader who called President Vladimir Putin cowardly of extremism and sentenced him to four years in prison. Igor Girkin supported launching Russia’s war in Ukraine, but sharply criticized authorities for being inept and indecisive in carrying out the fight. Darya Trepova was seen on video presenting Ta bust to blogger Vladen Tatarsky moments before the blast.

