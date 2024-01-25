A bear was killed by a hunter months after it captivated a Michigan neighborhood

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 350-pound black bear is dead months after captivating a northern Michigan neighborhood in May by perching in a tree. Authorities say the bear was legally killed by a hunter in September. Some residents in Traverse City are sad to hear the news. Ashlea Walter brought out a mattress that provided a soft landing for the bear after it was tranquilized last May and relocated. Walter says she had hoped the bear would be able to live “peacefully” in the woods.

