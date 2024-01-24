UN court to issue ruling Friday on South Africa’s request for order to halt Israel’s Gaza offensive

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court says it will issue a decision Friday on South Africa’s request for interim orders in a genocide case against Israel, including that Israel halt its offensive in Gaza. The decision is a preliminary stage of a case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel’s military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide. Israel strongly rejects the accusation and has asked the court to throw out the case. The court announced the timing of the interim ruling on Wednesday. Israel launched its massive air and ground assault on Gaza soon after Hamas militants stormed through Israeli communities on Oct. 7 and killed some 1,200 people, mainly civilians.

