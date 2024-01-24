Teenager awaiting trial in 2020 homicide flees outside Philadelphia hospital

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a teenager awaiting trial in a homicide escaped outside a hospital next to the University of Pennsylvania and was being sought, warning that he was considered dangerous. Police said 17-year-old Shane Pryor fled just before noon Wednesday outside the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been taken with a hand injury. He was then seen entering buildings, and police were searching those and nearby parking structures. Pryor was 14 when he was charged in an October 2020 homicide and has been in a juvenile facility ever since, charged with murder, conspiracy and firearms crimes. His attorney said he has always maintained his innocence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.