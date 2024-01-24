Residents of Alaska’s capital dig out after snowfall for January hits near-record level for the city

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents of Alaska’s capital are digging out after recent winter storms brought the city’s snowfall totals for January to near-record levels. The National Weather Service says 69.2 inches of white stuff have been recorded so far this month at the Juneau airport. The record for January was set in 2009 at 75.2 inches. Much of the snow this year has come from two storms lasting for days. One storm hit at mid-month and the other began this past weekend. The forecast calls for a shift to rain this week and temperatures climbing into the 40s.

