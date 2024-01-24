Police identify relationships between suspect and family members slain in Chicago suburb

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say seven family members who were slain in a Chicago suburb were the mother, brother, three sisters, aunt and uncle of the suspect, who later fatally shot himself during a confrontation with police in Texas. Also slain was a 28-year-old man shot outside an apartment building in Joliet, Illinois. Twenty-three-year-old Romeo Nance is believed to have randomly fired at him and also another man, who was wounded in the leg on a residential street, after killing his family members. Police have not established a motive for the killings.

