New estimate shows rural Americans and men are more likely to suffer from hearing loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A new estimate shows hearing loss affects approximately 37.9 million Americans and is more common in rural areas than urban ones. The study by NORC at the University of Chicago and published Wednesday is The Lancet Regional Health-Americas Journal is the first to estimate rates of hearing loss at the state and county level. Experts say many rural Americans need better access to hearing screenings and specialists. Working with loud machinery and hunting can damage hearing in a short time. The study found men were more likely than women to have hearing loss, with the highest rates among non-Hispanic white people and those 65 and older.

