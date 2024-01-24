Liberal blogger granted press credentials in Iowa House days after filing lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A liberal journalist who blogs about Iowa politics has been granted press credentials for the Iowa House of Representatives, days after filing a lawsuit alleging the Republican-controlled House was denying her her First Amendment rights. Wednesday’s outcome marks the end of a yearslong fight by Laura Belin, who writes the Bleeding Heartland blog, to gain access to the House floor as a member of the press. The lawsuit was brought Friday in federal court by the Institute for Free Speech on her behalf against House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson, though the rejection dates back to 2019 and Nelson’s predecessor, Carmine Boal.

