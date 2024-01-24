Hungary is the last holdout for Sweden’s NATO membership. So when will Orbán follow Turkey’s lead?

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After Turkey ratified Sweden’s bid to join NATO on Monday, Hungary became the last member of the military alliance not to have issued its approval. After more than a year of delays, and consistent urging from its Western partners to move forward on accession, the Central European country and its right-wing prime minister, Viktor Orbán, are once again in the spotlight. Orbán has long promised that his country would not be the last NATO member to ratify Sweden’s request to join the alliance. Yet the Turkish parliament’s approval has upended those guarantees, and others in the alliance are now asking: When will Budapest follow Ankara’s lead?

