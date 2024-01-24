Heavy snow strands scores of vehicles on a main expressway in central Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow has stranded scores of vehicles on a main expressway in central Japan, paralyzing traffic for more than 6 kilometers (4 miles), officials said. Army troops were dispatched to help relief efforts. The traffic jam occurred on the Meishin Expressway in Gifu prefecture, reportedly after two trucks became stuck in the snow. The highway operator closed the section and mobilized snowplows and tow trucks to clear the stranded vehicles, while delivering snacks, drinking water and portable toilets for those trapped. Japan’s army dispatched troops to help remove snow and deliver food and fuel for those in the stranded vehicles. The snow removal work was unable to keep up with the snowfall, and it was unclear when the jam would be cleared.

