Florida House passes a bill to ban social media accounts for children under 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida children under the age of 16 would be banned from popular social media platforms regardless of parent approval under a bill passed by the House. The chamber voted 106-13 Wednesday on the bill that is a priority for Speaker Paul Renner. It targets any social media site that tracks user activity, allows children to upload material and interact with others and uses addictive features designed to cause excessive or compulsive use. The bill would not affect apps used for private messages between individuals. Proponents argued that social media exposes children to bullying and sexual predators and can lead to depression and an addictive obsession.

