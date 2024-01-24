Diane Warren and past winners Mark Ronson and Billie Eilish react to 2024 Oscar music nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The often-nominated Diane Warren and past winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are among the nominees for music awards for the 2024 Oscars. Warren is vying for original song with “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.” This is her 15th Oscar nomination. Ronson and Wyatt and Eilish and O’Connell are both nominated for original songs that appeared in the movie “Barbie.” The nominees for original score are “American Fiction,” “Oppenheimer,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things.”

