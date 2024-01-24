Bill to allow referendum on northern Virginia casino advances in legislature

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would allow a referendum on a northern Virginia casino has cleared a hurdle in the state Senate. The bill would allow Fairfax County, just outside Washington, D.C., to hold a referendum on placing a casino, convention center and concert hall in Tysons Corner. The casino would be in the heart of some of the nation’s wealthiest suburbs. The favorable vote from the Senate General Laws Committee came even as civic groups and homeowner associations in the neighborhoods around the proposed casino are expressing their opposition. The legislation now goes to another Senate committee for review. It still needs to pass the full Senate as well as the House of Delegates before going to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

