Biden administration renews demand for Texas to allow Border Patrol to access a key park

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is renewing demands for Texas to give Border Patrol access to a riverfront park that is a popular corridor for migrants illegally entering the U.S. A letter sent Tuesday to Texas officials continues a clash between the state and the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. The park is where Texas has installed rows of razor wire. A Texas Department of Public Safety official this week said they state is adding even more after the Supreme Court cleared the way for Border Patrol agents to cut or remove the sharp metal barrier.

