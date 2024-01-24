A Republican leader in the Colorado House says he’ll step down after a DUI arrest came to light

DENVER (AP) — Republican state Rep. Mike Lynch announced he’s stepping down as minority leader in the Colorado House Wednesday. The announcement comes a week after The Denver Post reported that Lynch was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of drunken driving and possession of a gun while intoxicated. Lynch is also running for Congress in Colorado’s 4th District. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert recently joined the hotly contested race after she switched congressional districts. A vote to elect a new Republican minority leader is scheduled for Thursday morning.

