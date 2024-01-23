Racially diverse Puerto Rico debates bill that aims to ban hair discrimination

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico legislators are holding a public hearing on a bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against certain hairstyles in the racially diverse U.S. territory, sparking a heated debate. While local government officials argue that federal and local laws already ban such discrimination, Puerto Rican activists say not all hairstyles are protected and that the island’s Afro-Caribbean community deserves full protection to avoid discrimination related to public services, work, education and housing. Activists also say the hairstyles in question are culturally important and carry historical significance. The hearing was held Tuesday.

