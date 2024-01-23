Q&A: Visual artist Titus Kaphar makes a personal film debut with ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Titus Kaphar wanted to find a way to talk to his children about his life experience, his addict father, generational trauma and healing. An acclaimed painter and MacArthur fellow, Kaphar found that images were insufficient on their own. Words were too. He even tried making a documentary to tell the story, but realized there was still a lot left unsaid. So he looked to narrative to let it breathe. “Exhibiting Forgiveness” premiered this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, where it is playing in competition and seeking distribution.

