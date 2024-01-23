Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed rejects police reform policy on traffic stops

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The city council of the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed by police in a 2021 traffic stop has rejected a resolution that would have limited when officers can pull drivers over. The Star Tribune reports that the Brooklyn Center City Council rejected the measure Monday on a 3-2 vote. The proposed police reform policy would have prevented officers from stopping drivers solely for violations such as having inoperative windshield wipers, a cracked windshield, excessive window tinting, or broken or improperly used headlights. Wright, a Black man, was pulled over in Brooklyn Center for having expired license tags and a dangling air freshener. He was shot when an officer reaching for her Taser instead grabbed her gun.

