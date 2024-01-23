Memphis utility lifts boil-water advisory after 5 days following deep freeze that burst pipes

Memphis’ water company has lifted a boil-water advisory for more than 600,000 people that was in place for five days due to freezing temperatures that caused pipes to break throughout the southern city. Memphis Light, Gas and Water issued the notice on Friday after snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures caused pipes in homes and water mains to burst, leading to low water pressure that could allow harmful bacteria to contaminate the water supply. Residents were asked to boil water for three minutes before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth and prepare food. It was the third time in the last three years that a winter storm prompted a boil-water advisory.

