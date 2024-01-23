Maldives gives port clearance to a Chinese ship. The move could inflame a dispute with India

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives government has confirmed giving clearance to a Chinese ship to dock in its port, a move which could further irk India with whom the tiny archipelago nation is involved in a diplomatic spat. The Maldives foreign ministry in a statement Tuesday confirms local media reports that research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 was headed to the Maldives. The statement says that a diplomatic request was made by the government of China to the government of Maldives, for the necessary clearances. It said the ship will not be conducting any research while docked in Male’ port.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.