Kansas lawmakers want a report on last year’s police raid of a newspaper

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Dozens of Kansas lawmakers have launched an effort to direct the state’s attorney general to release information from an investigation of a police raid last year on a weekly newspaper. But it’s unclear whether their measure will get a hearing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Thirty-five Democrats and 10 Republicans in the Kansas House have introduced a resolution condemning the Aug. 11 raid of the Marion County Record’s offices and the home of its publisher in central Kansas. The resolution would direct Attorney General Kris Kobach to provide a report on whether the investigation found that people’s civil rights were violated.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.