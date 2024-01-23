IRS will start simplifying its notices to taxpayers as agency continues modernization push

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS wants to rewrite its complicated letters to taxpayers and speak to people in plain English. The federal tax collector is rewriting and sending out commonly received notices ahead of the 2024 tax filing season as part of its new “Simple Notice Initiative.” “Redesigned notices will be shorter, clearer and easier to understand,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday. “Taxpayers will see the difference when they open the mail and when they log into their online accounts.” The initiative is paid for with the infusion of cash provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, though some of that money has been cut back and is in constant threat of cuts.

