Incarcerated fathers and daughters reunite at a daddy-daughter dance in Sundance documentary

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Angela Patton has devoted her career to listening to the needs of young girls. Over a decade ago, the CEO of the non-profit Girls For a Change and founder of Camp Diva Leadership Academy helped start a program in Richmond, Virginia, for a daddy daughter dance for girls whose fathers are in prison. The “Date With Dad” idea wasn’t hers, however. It came from a 12-year-old Black girl. She worked with co-director Natalie Rae to make a documentary about the power of the program over eight years. “Daughters” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where it is seeking distribution.

