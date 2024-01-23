Georgia secretary of state says it’s unconstitutional for board to oversee him, but lawmakers differ

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee wants to give the appointed State Election Board the legal power to investigate Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s handling of elections. But Raffensperger’s office says it’s unconstitutional for board members to legally oversee him. The Senate Ethics Committee voted for the bill Tuesday, sending it to the full Senate for more debate. It’s only part of a push by Republican lawmakers for changes in how elections are run in Georgia. Raffensperger defended Georgia’s 2020 election against false claims Donald Trump was the rightful winner in the state, making the secretary of state a pariah among many Republicans.

