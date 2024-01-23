Frantic authorities in Zambia pump mud from Chinese-owned mine where 7 workers are trapped

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Authorities in Zambia say they are frantically pumping water and mud from a Chinese-owned copper mine where seven miners are trapped underground. The two Chinese workers and five Zambian ones were caught on Monday when water and mud entered the shaft where they worked at the Macrolink mine in Ndola. Another miner escaped. Police say authorities are mobilizing equipment from various mining companies for what they hope is still a rescue mission. Zambia is one of the world’s largest copper producers, and Chinese firms have invested billions of dollars in mining there.

