Dueling political factions demonstrate in Venezuela’s capital as presidential election race heats up

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Dueling political factions are demonstrating on the streets of Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. The first competing rallies of the presidential election year took place Tuesday as both sides looked to showcase their ability to draw people en masse as Venezuelan voters grapple with uncertainty over the candidate who will ultimately challenge President Nicolás Maduro. The demonstrations of Maduro’s ruling party and supporters of opposition leader María Corina Machado came a day after Venezuela’s top prosecutor announced the detention and arrest warrants for dozens of people who allegedly plotted efforts to destabilize the South American country’s government.

