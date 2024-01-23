Country singer Chris Young arrested at Nashville bar, charged with assault, disorderly conduct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Chris Young has been arrested at a Nashville bar after an alleged altercation with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks. News outlets cited court records saying Young was arrested Monday night and charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. An arrest affidavit said that Young put his hands out to stop agents from leaving the Dawg House and struck one on the shoulder, then declined to follow orders from another agent and was arrested. Messages left Tuesday for Young’s representatives weren’t immediately returned.

