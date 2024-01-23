A fast train and a truck collide in eastern Czech Republic, killing 1 and injuring 10 people

PRAGUE (AP) — A fast train has collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring at least 10 people. The Czech Railways says the driver of the train was killed. Police say their preliminary information shows dozens could be injured. The Czech Railways says about 15 suffered injuries. The accident occurred early Wednesday when a fast train heading for Prague, the country’s capital, hit a truck at a crossing near the town of Bohumin. Authorities say an investigation is underway into the cause of the crash. The track has closed for the day.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.