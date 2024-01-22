WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair headline 2K24 covers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the cover stars for WWE 2K24 video games. Rhodes is this year’s cover star on the WWE 2K24 game. WWE women’s Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley share the deluxe edition cover. It marks the first time in history two women have made a dedicated WWE 2K cover. Rhodes joined some of WWE’s greats to earn a cover shot, along with previous stars Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio and John Cena. The game also includes a Showcase of the Immortals that celebrates 40 years of WrestleMania.

