Western Balkans countries pledge support for new EU growth plan, as they seek membership in the bloc

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The leaders of Western Balkan countries have pledged to make full use of the European Union’s financial support plan of six billion euros (about $6.5 billion) as they continue to seek membership in the bloc. Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania are at different stages of the accession process. Their leaders gathered in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, and said Monday in a joint statement they were committed “to the development of their countries to follow European standards.” In November, the European Commission presented a Growth Plan for the Western Balkans to enhance economic integration with the EU’s single market, boost regional economic integration, accelerate fundamental reforms, and increase financial assistance.

