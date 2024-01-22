Udinese bans for life one of the fans who racially abused Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

MILAN (AP) — Serie A club Udinese has identified a fan who racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and banned him for life as it vowed to do the same for the other “evil people.” That comes amid calls for tougher sanctions from authorities following another weekend when Italian soccer games were overshadowed by fan misbehavior. A decision from the Italian sporting judge on Udinese’s punishment is expected on Tuesday.

