U.S. targets Iraqi airline, its CEO and Hamas cryptocurrency financiers for sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has hit Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO with sanctions for allegedly providing assistance to Iran’s military wing — and in addition has imposed a fifth round of sanctions on the militant group Hamas for its abuse of cryptocurrency since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. The sanctions come as Israel’s bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip continues — killing 25,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Strip Healthy Ministry— and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq launch regular strikes against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

