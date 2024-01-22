Trial ordered for 5th suspect in shooting outside high school that killed 14-year-old, hurt others

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fifth suspect has been ordered to stand trial in an ambush shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers outside a Philadelphia high school after a football scrimmage in 2022. A judge ruled Monday that there was enough evidence to hold 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn for trial in the September 2022 shooting near Roxborough High School and in a separate slaying the day before. Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens who were walking away from an athletic field at Roxborough High. Fourteen-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was killed and other youths were wounded.

