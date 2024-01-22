Trade resumes as Pakistan and Afghanistan reopen Torkham border crossing after 10 days
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has resumed after they reopened a key northwestern border crossing shut for more than 10 days. Truckers for years have been able to cross the border without documents, so they generally do not have them. But Pakistan began mandating truck drivers have visas last week. The director of the joint Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday the two sides agreed to reopen the Torkham border but Pakistan has set a deadline of March 31 for the truck drivers to get visas.