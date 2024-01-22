The trial of a Honolulu businessman is providing a possible glimpse of Hawaii’s underworld

HONOLULU (AP) — A trial underway in U.S. court is providing a possible glimpse into Hawaii’s underworld. Prosecutors say Honolulu businessman Michael Miske Jr. led a violent organized crime ring responsible for killings, kidnappings, drug trafficking, extortion, money laundering and chemical weapons attacks. They say Miske killed the best friend of his only son out of revenge for a car crash that led to his son’s death. Miske’s attorney says he’s a legitimate businessman who had nothing to do with the best friend’s disappearance.

